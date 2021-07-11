$223.83 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $223.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $228.25 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $856.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 150,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in TriMas by 146.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 190.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 10.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

