21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.63. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 5,838 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

