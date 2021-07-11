$20.71 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce sales of $20.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.24 million and the lowest is $17.18 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $109.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $104.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $133.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 535,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,467. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

