$2.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $15.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $16.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $20.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $691.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $669.98. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $710.97.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.