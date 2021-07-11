$2.24 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

NYSE:THG opened at $137.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

