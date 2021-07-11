$2.13 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.15. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.86. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

