$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,728. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 285,494 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

