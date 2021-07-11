$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,963,594. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

