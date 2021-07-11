1,761 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.

NYSE:CNI opened at $107.32 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

