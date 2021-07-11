$170.66 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $171.22 million. Penumbra posted sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $701.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

NYSE:PEN opened at $276.55 on Thursday. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,728.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $64,559,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.