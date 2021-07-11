14,278 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after buying an additional 804,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

