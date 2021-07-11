133,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 64,519,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,542,594. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

