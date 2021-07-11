13,228 Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NIU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NIU stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.