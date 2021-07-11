130,694 Shares in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (OTCMKTS:CLDS) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (OTCMKTS:CLDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,268,000.

Get Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares alerts:

OTCMKTS CLDS opened at $18.18 on Friday. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67.

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc is an early stage biomedical technology and services company. It engages in marketing and sales in the United States of products and technology developed by BSP Medical Ltd, which offers a non-invasive diagnosis of cardiac diseases and electrocardiogram (“ECG“) products based on the HyperQ™ technology.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (OTCMKTS:CLDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.