11,085 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,727,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

