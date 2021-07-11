10,963 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

