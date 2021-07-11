$108.91 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $108.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.70 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $438.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $18,402,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

