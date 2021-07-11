$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,948 shares of company stock worth $61,475,666. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.65. 414,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,384. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.36.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

