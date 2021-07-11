$1.63 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $180.70 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

