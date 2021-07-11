$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.52. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.