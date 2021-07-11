$1.53 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.52. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

