$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $16,722,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $17,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 242,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,196. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

