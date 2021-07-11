$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 369.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.41. The stock had a trading volume of 290,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,299. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.86. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

