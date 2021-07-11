$1.31 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE MDT opened at $128.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.