$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $707.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,276. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

