-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Copa posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04. Copa has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.