$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.