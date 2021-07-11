0x Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.21 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $667.65 million and approximately $59.21 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00898958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005426 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

