$0.94 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.90. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,772,353 shares of company stock worth $549,911,354. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

