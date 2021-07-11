-$0.78 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

