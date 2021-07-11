$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

