$0.57 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. 182,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.