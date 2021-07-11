$0.53 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. James River Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

