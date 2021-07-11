$0.49 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.