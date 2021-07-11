$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

