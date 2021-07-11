$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

