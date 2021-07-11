-$0.29 EPS Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in MedAvail by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MedAvail by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MedAvail by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

MDVL stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.20.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

