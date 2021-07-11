$0.28 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 254,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,081. The company has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Interface by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

