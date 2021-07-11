$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

