$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 129,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.