$0.17 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

