-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 230.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 698,787 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DHT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

