-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,874. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

