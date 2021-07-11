$0.05 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. upped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.34. 4,067,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

