-$0.03 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

OGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,855. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

