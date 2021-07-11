-$0.02 EPS Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 722,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,864. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

