Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line besides recent releases like Farmville 3. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

