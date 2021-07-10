Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 24,606,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,154,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

