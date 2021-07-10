Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth $211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zynex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 182,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

