ZooKeeper 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,438.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $2.19 million and $34,438.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 25,937,384 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.